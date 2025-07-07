Mel B to hold another wedding celebration for Spice Girls members?

Mel B married new husband Rory McPhee in a lavish wedding in London
Mel B is planning to celebrate her love story all over again, this time with a second wedding abroad.
After tying the knot with Scottish hairdresser Rory McPhee in a stunning ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the Spice Girl revealed she’s gearing up for another celebration this summer that will be “more informal, sexy and beautiful.”
“In one incredible afternoon I found two perfect dresses,” the 50-year-old singer shared, as per The Sun.
“One beautiful classic dress by Josephine Scott, a British designer, and one stunning dramatic dress by a US designer, Justin Alexander.”
While Saturday’s wedding saw only one Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, in attendance, the upcoming ceremony offers another opportunity for Mel’s bandmates to join the festivities.
So far, Victoria Beckham and Mel C have sent their love and congratulations online. Geri Horner has yet to comment publicly.
Mel, whose full name is Melanie Brown, also posted glimpses of her big day on Instagram.
One photo captured her and Rory beaming on the steps of the cathedral, with Mel wearing her Josephine Scott gown.
In another, she posed in her wedding dress and veil, paired with a cozy cardigan that had “just married” embroidered on the back.
With a second celebration on the way, the couple seems ready to keep the joy going a little longer, and in Mel’s words, with a little more spice.
Zayn Malik recalls his days being a One Direction band member
Dakota Johnson wants to direct her first feature with Vanessa Burghardt
Nicolas Cage pays heartfelt tribute to his late co-star Julian McMahon
Jack Osbourne honours his dad as Ozzy Osbourne took the stage to perform live for the last time
Emmerdale star gets engagement to a prisoner
Jason Kelce faces the wrath of fans after recent announcement