Mel B to hold another wedding celebration for Spice Girls members?

Mel B planning another ceremony

Mel B is planning to celebrate her love story all over again, this time with a second wedding abroad.

After tying the knot with Scottish hairdresser Rory McPhee in a stunning ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, the Spice Girl revealed she’s gearing up for another celebration this summer that will be “more informal, sexy and beautiful.”

“In one incredible afternoon I found two perfect dresses,” the 50-year-old singer shared, as per The Sun.

“One beautiful classic dress by Josephine Scott, a British designer, and one stunning dramatic dress by a US designer, Justin Alexander.”

While Saturday’s wedding saw only one Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, in attendance, the upcoming ceremony offers another opportunity for Mel’s bandmates to join the festivities.

So far, Victoria Beckham and Mel C have sent their love and congratulations online. Geri Horner has yet to comment publicly.

Mel, whose full name is Melanie Brown, also posted glimpses of her big day on Instagram.

One photo captured her and Rory beaming on the steps of the cathedral, with Mel wearing her Josephine Scott gown.

In another, she posed in her wedding dress and veil, paired with a cozy cardigan that had “just married” embroidered on the back.

With a second celebration on the way, the couple seems ready to keep the joy going a little longer, and in Mel’s words, with a little more spice.