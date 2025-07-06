Mel C 'beyond gutted' to miss fellow Spice Girl Mel B's wedding

Mel C was heartbroken to miss her fellow Spice Girl Mel B’s wedding but made sure to send a sweet message and promise a celebration soon.

Shortly after the former America’s Got Talent judge said "I do" to her partner Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Saturday, July 5, she shared wedding photos with her millions of Instagram followers.

Mel C, whose full name is Melanie Jayne Chisholm, reposted the newlywed’s carousel on her Instagram Stories, writing a sweet message over the image,"So so happy for you both and beyond gutted I couldn’t be there."

Although the 51-year-old singer-songwriter couldn’t attend the ceremony, she assured Mel B, 50, that the celebration wasn’t over just yet, "Excited to celebrate with you really soon! Yippee!" She completed the tribute with a red heart emoji.

Mel C (Sporty Spice) was reportedly unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, as she was performing in Sweden at the time of the wedding.

It is pertinent to note that Geri Horner (Ginger Spice) was the only other Spice Girl among others who did not publicly acknowledge Mel B’s big day.

Only Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) attended the nuptials, while both Melanie C and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) shared their love and congratulated the new bride via Instagram.