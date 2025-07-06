Why Simon Cowell skipped Mel B’s wedding: Rivalry?

Simon Cowell raised eyebrows by skipping his former America’s Got Talent co-judge Mel B’s wedding despite having RSVP'd to the star-studded ceremony.

On Saturday, July 5, the Spice Girl singer exchanged vows with her partner Rory McPhee in London surrounded by friends and fellows, including Cara Delevingne, Emma Burton, Katherine Ryan and more.

However the Britan’s Got Talent boss was no where to be found when Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Janine Brown, walked down the aisle over the weekend.

Why did Simon Cowell not attend Mel B's wedding?

Cowell and Mel B have known each other for many years, having served as judges on The X Factor and America's Got Talent for several seasons.

While the real reason for why Cowell, who reportedly planned to be at the glitzy ceremony with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, is not known, he skipped the event after it had been highlighted that he would be rubbing shoulders with rival music manager Simon Fuller at Mel B's wedding.

The bride have invited both of the warring music managers to her nuptials in what could have been an awkward reunion.

Fuller, 65, managed the Spice Girls at the peak of their fame, which allegedly sparked deep jealousy from Cowell, also 65, who had famously turned the group down.

Since then the two have been rivals for decades, with some legal battles only adding fuel to the fire.