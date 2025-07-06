Zayn Malik fans call him out over familiar promise

Zayn Malik fans aren’ falling for his that "soon" promise again.

Returning to his official Instagram account after a month, the former One Direction shared a snippet of his upcoming debut rap song on Saturday, July 5.

His fans flooded the comment section with support, praising his shift in genre and how effortlessly he pulled it off.

Amid the excitement, some shared personal requests, with one asking, "When are you coming to India, sir?"

Two minutes later the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker gave a one-word but hopeful response to that user, writing, "Soon."

However, fans aren’t buying it, especially since he has made similar promises before but never followed through, leaving many skeptical about his latest tease.

Some fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts, with one joking, "Need to know how long is 'soon' [laughing emoji]," while another, clearly frustrated, wrote, "Aaaa the S word again."

One surprised fan questioned the timing, asking, "He said this last year in a video. When was this comment?" Meanwhile, another fan seemed to have already accepted the reality, admitting, "He probably won’t, man."

While fans' concerns aren’t entirely baseless, this time might be different. With the Pillowtalk chart topper back in the spotlight, fan’s love could finally bring him to India, a country he’s openly admired in several interviews.

The 32-year-old British-Pakistani singer-songwriter has often expressed his fondness for Bollywood, naming Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Devdas as favorites, and even introduced Shah Rukh Khan films to Gigi Hadid, his former love interest with whom he shares their four-year -old daughter, Khai Malik.

Zayn, 32, also revealed a collaboration with A.R. Rahman on a Bollywood track that’s yet to be released. In addition, he has shared Hindi/Urdu covers of songs like Teri Deewani, Allah Duhai Hai, and Allah Ke Bande.