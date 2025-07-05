Brad Pitt recent bombshell claim shocks fans

Brad Pitt F1 continues to be success at box office

Brad Pitt is currently making headlines for his magnum opus, F1, which is currently a box office success.

But there is something more that has sent fans into frenzy: His confession of being starstruck.

The Oscar award-winning actor recently made an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where he shared that he got awed by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon.

However, the American actor revealed that he was quick to overcome being overwhelmed.

The movie Pitt is talking about working in is Thelma & Louise which was a ‘feminist landmark’ that continues to have strong cult following even to this day.

The film turned out to be game changer for the 61-year-old in which he played J.D. who sleeps with Thelma (played by Geena Davis) and then robs her.

For the unversed, Pitt who has a long list of hits including Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, Inglourious Basterds recently shared his ‘biggest regret’.

He feels 'the divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years. He loved her and he knows he made mistakes.'

Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003 before getting engaged in 2012.

The former ‘it’ couple tied the knot in 2014. Just two years later Jolie filed for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences.