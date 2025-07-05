Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music scene in 2025

Despite taking a step back from the spotlight, Taylor Swift remains a powerhouse in the music industry.

After wrapping up her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, Swift has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime. Although she hasn't released any new music in 2025, her past works continue to break records and chart globally.

Earlier this year, the Gorgeous crooner celebrated a major milestone by regaining ownership of her music masters, a long-awaited goal she had been working towards for years.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, continues to dominate streaming platforms and top charts worldwide. The album's success is a testament to Swift's enduring influence on the music industry.

Recently, several of Swift's hit songs, including Shake It Off, You Belong With Me, Cruel Summer, ME!, and Blank Space, were added to Spotify's Superman: Clark Kent playlist, curated by director James Gunn.

However, fans were quick to notice the absence of her song Superman, sparking confusion and debate on social media. "And 'Superman' wasn't included?" and "Why not 'Superman' the song?" fans questioned.

The singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at Tight End University, an event co-founded by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

During the after-party, she shocked fans by jumping on stage and performing Shake It Off alongside country singer Kane Brown. This spontaneous performance marked her first live appearance since completing her Eras Tour and quickly went viral.