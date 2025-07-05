Julian McMahon, 2005’s ‘Fantastic Four’ villain, dies at 56

Julian McMahon dies at 56

Julian McMahon, the Australian actor known for memorable roles in shows like Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and FBI: Most Wanted, has died following a private battle with cancer.

He was 56. McMahon passed away on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida.

His wife Kelly McMahon, opened her "heart" to Deadline in a statement, and shared, "My beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.”

Kelly further reflected on how Julian "loved" his life, family, friends, work, and fans. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," she said.

The deceased wife has asked for "support during this time" to allow the the family "to grieve in privacy".

Born in Sydney on July 27, 1968, Julian McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Billy McMahon.

He began his career in modeling before moving into acting, landing a role on the 1989 soap The Power, the Passion, and then appearing on Home and Away from 1990 to 1991.

His U.S. acting career began on Another World, followed by a key role on NBC’s Profiler.

McMahon later became a fan favorite as Cole Turner on Charmed, before taking on one of his most defining roles as Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck.

His performance on the FX hit earned him a Golden Globe nomination and solidified his place as a leading man on television. Years later, he starred in FBI: Most Wanted, leading the cast for three seasons before departing in 2022.

His television credits also include Marvel’s Runaways, and in film, he’s best remembered for playing villain Victor Von Doom in the early 2000s Fantastic Four movies.

Other film work includes Premonition, RED, Paranoia, You’re Not You, and Swinging Safari.

His final role was a personal full-circle moment. In Netflix’s The Residence, McMahon portrayed the Australian Prime Minister, a role that echoed his own family legacy.