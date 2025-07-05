Bryce Dallas Howard reveals missing out 'Happy Days' era

Bryce Dallas Howard surprised everyone when she shared that she had never seen the classic show, Happy Days.

The legendary show, which ran for over a decade, was a huge part of pop culture but the actress revealed that somehow it slipped right past her.

Bryce opened up in a new Busy This Week clip that People recently posted. She said: "I’m going to admit something, which is that I’ve never watched an episode of Happy Days."

Busy Philipps pointed out that Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on the show, is actually Bryce’s godfather too.

The Jurassic World actress replied: "I love him so much, and I love my dad so much, and I love all the Happy Days folks, and it would be so easy just to watch it, and I don’t know why."

When someone asked if her dad Ron and her godfather Henry knew she never watched the show, Bryce said they “kind of” did.

She also guessed that her siblings Paige, Jocelyn and Reed probably hadn’t seen it either. “I don’t think they have,” she added with a smile.

Earlier, Bryce shared that growing up, she wasn’t allowed to act. Her parents wanted her to wait until she was older before stepping into that world.