Blac Chyna, Derrick Milano break up after 2 years of relationship

Blac Chyna, Derrick Milano 'call off engagement'

Angela White, known as Blac Chyna earlier, has officially called off her engagement to Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Derrick Milano.

In a heartfelt message shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 3, the 37-year-old artist opened up about the decision to end their relationship.

“After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement,” she wrote.

“We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us, as we each continue our journeys. May we find peace and fulfillment in His divine will, trusting that His plan is greater than our own.”

Milano, whose real name is Derrick Gray, posted the same message on his own Instagram Stories, echoing the couple’s united decision to part ways while remaining on good terms.

Source: Instagram

The pair began dating in May 2023 and went public with their relationship a few months later.

That September, they told PEOPLE, “You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White & Derrick Gray!”

In October 2024, Milano proposed to White onstage during a Howard University homecoming event, where she said yes in front of a cheering crowd.

White shares two children from previous relationships: 12-year-old son King with rapper Tyga, and 8-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian.

Their engagement may have come to an end, but both White and Milano are choosing to move forward separately with mutual respect and positivity.