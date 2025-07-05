Lewis Capaldi dominates charts after emotional comeback

Lewis Capaldi scored a massive win after his comeback single Survive shot straight to the top of the charts.

It marked the biggest opening week of the 28-year-old singer's career, leaving fans emotional and overjoyed.

Lewis came back stronger after taking two years off to focus on his mental health and to learn how to live with Tourette’s. He stayed quiet for a while, but deep down he wasn’t done with music.

Last Friday, the singer dropped Survive, a song that tells a story of those struggles Lewis faced during that hard time. That track soon became a major success.

Survive had biggest first week of any single this year, as it sold over 68 thousand units and was streamed more than four million times in seven days.

However, the numbers also broke the singer's personal record, passing the 56 thousand units he achieved in 2022 with Forget Me.

While talking about the gratitude he received since his highly-anticipated comeback, Lewis shared "Survive is this week's UK Number 1, and I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who's been streaming it, downloading it - it really means the world.

I've been away for a little while and to come back to this outpouring of love and support has been absolutely incredible."