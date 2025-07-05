Bobby Brazier bids farewell to 'EastEnders'

The actor won a National Film Award for his performance in the Paramount+crime series 'Curfew'

EastEnders Bobby Brazier has spoken out for the first time about his unexpected departure from the long-running BBC soap.

The actor, who joined the cast in 2022 as Freddie Slater-the adult son of little Mo will be leaving EastEnders after three years on the show.

A spokesperson for the soap confirmed the news last month, stating: 'We can confirm that Bobby Brazier will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish him all the best for the future.'

Breaking his silence on the red carpet at the National Film Awards, Brazier addressed his exit in an interview with Plymouth Live, saying simple: 'He's off.'

Reflecting on his time in Walford, Bobby expressed a mix of emotions about his departure.

'It feels like home and there is really a family sort of feeling amongst the cast and everyone else, so I will miss it and I'm very grateful for those three years.'

Reports suggest that the 22-year-old actor will film his final scenes later this year before pursuing new career opportunities beyond the soap.

The news of his exit comes Bobby Brazier sparked rumours of a possible reunion with his ex-girlfriend after the two were seen leaving an awards event together.

The 22-year-old actor, who won a National Film Award for his performance in the Paramount+crime series Curfew, was spotted exiting Porchester Hall alongside Tillie Amartey.