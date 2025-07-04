Hailey Bieber looks visibly upset after Rhode shoot drama

Hailey Bieber appeared visibly upset as she was seen for the first time since facing widespread backlash over her latest Rhode Beauty campaign.

The wife of pop star, Justin Bieber, 28, sparked online ridicule after debuting a waist accessory-dubbed by critics as a 'tampon holder'-in promotional images for her brands' new Peptide Lip Tint, 'Lemontini.'

The glamorous model was seen behind the wheel of her Range Rover, with her dog Jack Blues beside her, after attending a studio session with Justin in Los Angeles.

For the casual outing, Hailey wore a black leather jacket, paired with black leggings, white socks, and chunky slide sandals. She has recently found herself at the centre of controversy after showcasing the new Rhode Belly Chain-a waist accessory designed to hold her Peptide Lip Tints-on Instagram.

The chain featured in promotional photos for the launch of her latest lip tint shade, 'Lemontini.'

However, it wa sthe unique design of the chain that drew unexpected attention, with social media users mocking it and comparing it to a 'tampon holder.'

Critics also accused the item of being an unnecessary money grab, following the commercial success of her previously viral phone case release.

One user on X(formerly Twitter) remarked bluntly: 'It looks like a tampon holder.'

Despite the online backlash over the unconventional design, Hailey's business is soaring. She's on a track to join the billionaire club after agreeing to sell her nickname and beauty brand, Rhode, to E.l.f. Cosmetics, as announced in May.