Justin Bieber reaches out to Britney Spears for help amid 'terror'

Britney Spears extends support to Justin Bieber as he lives in fear

Justin Bieber is reportedly fearful of being placed under conservatorship as he has been raising concerns for his health.

The 31-year-old singer has been “living in terror” after recent incidents with paparazzi and his social media posting spree has alarmed people around him.

"Justin is doing his best to hold it together, but he realizes things are getting more serious – especially with Hailey pulling away and not wearing her wedding ring,” a source close to him told RadarOnline.

"He's in full panic mode, pacing around the house and venting that no one really understands what he’s going through," they continued.

Amidst such panic, the Baby hitmaker has found support in Britney Spears who has been through a 13-year long conservatorship herself.

The Toxic songstress has been a “supportive figure” during this time as Justin deals with the pressure he is under while his wife Hailey has mostly kept quiet on the situation.

"That's where Britney steps in – she's more than willing to take Justin's calls and talk as long as he needs. She reached out some time ago, offering a shoulder to lean on because she feels they share similar struggles," the insider claimed.

They added, "He's asking her what tools he can use to manage the situation and for her general take on what’s going on."