Khloe Kardashian opens up about her plans for third baby

Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about her plans for the third baby in her life.

The reality TV star responded to a fan question if she would like to become a mother for the third time.

“I get that question a lot… So, right now, no,” said the Good American co-founder while speaking on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast on July 3.

Khloe mentioned, “It's not about age… I'm going to be 41 shortly, and it’s not about age.”

“Women can have babies later now. I would consider having another baby if I was married, but otherwise no,” stated media personality.

Khloe, who is a mother to two children with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, shared rare insight into her motherhood life.

“I have a great system right now with my kids and I also take care of a lot of other children too,” noted the reality star.

Khloe pointed out, “When I meet my husband, and if it's something that he wants, then we can talk about it.”

But the Kardashians star added that she didn’t feel missing anything from her life.

“I love my life; I love my kids. I feel like there's enough of me right now that can go around for everyone,” she continued.

Before concluding, Khloe further said, “You find the energy for all your children, so if I do have a third one day, I'll find the energy that I need for that child…when I find that husband, if it's something he wants I would consider it.”