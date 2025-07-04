Jennifer Lopez gives back to back surprises at Las Vegas residency

Jennifer Lopez treated 30 of her biggest Los Angeles-based fans to an unforgettable evening at an exclusive listening party on Wednesday, July 2.

The 55-year-old singer performed six brand-new songs, including five upbeat tracks: Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight, and Birthday.

She also premiered a heartfelt pop ballad titled Wreckage of You.

Wreckage of You is a powerful ballad that Lopez co-wrote and recorded just two weeks ago. According to attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera, Lopez shared that she was inspired by the word "wreck" and its meaning of destruction.

However, she emphasised that she wasn't destroyed, instead finding strength after the wreckage. The lyrics of the song reflect this sentiment, with Lopez singing, "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you."

As a token of appreciation, Lopez gifted each attendee a pair of tickets to her highly anticipated Up All Night Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve.

The fans also received swag bags containing T-shirts, signed posters, and JLo Beauty products. Rivera couldn't contain his excitement, posting an Instagram snap of the gift and writing, "I'm still in shock, @jlo just gave us all a pair of tickets to her #UpAllNight Las Vegas residency on New Years Eve! O-M-G. Thank You!!!!!"

Lopez announced her return to Las Vegas with a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in May. The residency, titled Up All Night Live In Las Vegas, will take place from December 30 to January 3, with select dates in March.

Additionally, Lopez's Up All Night tour kicked off in Spain on July 8, with stops in Italy, Turkey, Poland, Egypt, and Kazakhstan