Hailey Bieber embraces summer with new milestone

Hailey Bieber takes internet by storm with Lemontini announcement

Hailey Bieber is all set for the summer season as she recently unveiled a new shade of the Rhode Peptide Lip Tint – Lemontini.

The Rhode founder has taken the internet by storm with her latest post.

On Wednesday, July 2, Hailey, 28, announced the new shade on her Instagram Stories and addressed the fan feedback.

Responding to questions about the shade, she penned, “and stop asking me why it’s not ‘butter yellow.’ It’s not butter yellow because it’s LEMON. not butter. and butter yellow is played out.. respectfully.”

In the campaign images, Bieber is seen wearing a black bikini as she sips a lemon cocktail in a clear blue swimming pool.

The announcement was accompanied by a detailed caption that read, “lemontini summer. Meet our new limited edition peptide lip tint that’s here just for rhode summer. lemontini is a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail. packed with nourishing skincare ingredients, our formula quenches dry lips with hydration—perfect for hot, sunny days.”

Despite recently selling her brand, the Vogue supermodel will continue to serve as founder, chief creative officer, head of product innovation, marketing lead, and strategic advisor.

For the unversed, the Lemontini Peptide lip tint will be available online starting Monday, July 14.