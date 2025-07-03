Candace Owens sets record straight amid Blake Lively smear campaign claim

Blake Lively subpoenaed Candace Owens in legal feud with Justin Baldoni

Candace Owens responded to being subpoenaed by Blake Lively in her lawsuit battle with It Ends With Us director and costar, Justin Baldoni.

Owens made it clear that she doesn’t have any connection with Lively vs Baldoni saga.

The conservative commentator put up a video on Youtube Tuesday, to address the ongoing word on her subpoena.

TMZ had named Owens along with other personalities belonging to the media who were subpoenaed because of their negative-leaning coverage of Age of Adaline actress.

The lawyers of the Gossip Girl alum viewed them as part of the smear campaign that the Con Man star had launched against Ryan Reynolds’ wife.

The American political commentator denied receiving the subpoena at the time she was recording the video.

She even claimed that she got to know about the circling news from TMZ at the time when she was being approached for comments on the issue at hand.

The 36-year-old also showed total two text messages she had ever sent that included the mention of the mother of four.

Both messages which weren’t negative at all, were sent in 2019 and August 2024 before the alleged smear campaign.

During the video she explained her displeasure at being suspected of taking money for her alleged involvement.

She gave one powerful statement: “…I don’t dance for money.”