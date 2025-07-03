'Tomorrowland' announces 'first-ever indoor' music spectacle in China

2024 'Tomorrowland' event took place in Boom, Belgium

Tomorrowland, one of the mega music festivals, will this time be taking place in China.

Today, the official Instagram handle of the festival revealed the plans for this year’s edition of The Magic of Tomorrowland.

2025’s music fest will combine “music, innovation, and storytelling”, while giving them a full-fledged immersive “indoor experience” for the very first time at Shanghai’s Hero Dome.

“Tomorrowland presents: The Magic of Tomorrowland. The first-ever indoor music spectacle in China, prepare for a mesmerizing show on November 22, 2025, at the Hero Dome in Shanghai”, they wrote.

The occasion will be based on the theme of “Paperworld”, where “imagination, sound, and technology come to life.”

Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of Tomorrowland International said in a statement, “We are incredibly proud to bring the Magic of Tomorrowland to China for the very first time — and even more special: to debut our first-ever indoor show.”

Last year, the 20th anniversary edition of the globally acclaimed event took place across two weekends: one from 19th to 21st July and second from 26th to 28th July in Belgium.

“Life” was set as the theme of 2024’s Tomorrowland.