Kesha discusses healing power of music during challenging periods

Kesha surprises fans with recent revelation ahead of album release

Kesha recently opened up about how music and art have healed her during her difficult times, ahead of the release of her new album Period.

The 38-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her 2009 debut single TikTok, shared a heartfelt childhood memory.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Die Young hitmaker recalled, “When I was little, we were on food stamps. I remember thinking, ‘What makes people really happy when they’re having a hard time? Happy songs do that.’”

Later in the interview, the pop star reflected on her emotions after creating her upcoming album, Period.

“It makes me really emotional,” Kesha said. “I have a phone alert that says, 'You are free. Are you following your joy?' For so many years I couldn’t say that [I was]. Now I’m reteaching my body how to be a free woman, dance like a free woman, sing like a free woman.”

This comes on the heels of the Blow artist voicing support for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, amid the ongoing legal turmoil.

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, July 2, Kesha tweeted, “Cassie, I believe you.”

Notably, Kesha previously fought her own legal battle against former producer Dr. Luke on similar grounds.

For the unversed, the American hitmaker’s sixth studio album is slated for release on Friday, July 4.