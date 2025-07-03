Rosie O'Donnell slams Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial verdict

American comedian Rosie O'Donnell has recently broken silence after the jury verdict of Sean P. Diddy Combs’ trial.

A federal jury announced the verdict where they found Sean guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and not guilty on three other counts of racketeering and sex trafficking on July 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper’s sentence has been scheduled for October 3 and he will face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Sean’s legal team reportedly filed a bail request which was denied by the court.

However, Rosie was not happy with the rapper’s verdict and she even shared her thoughts on social media.

The Flintstones star posted a photo of the TV report about it on Instagram with the caption, “I guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion- wow.”

“They just think women stay because what? money - fame - 'they love the abuse' - what a joke - this decision got me angry,” added the 63-year-old.

Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette shared her sentiment in Rosie’s comment section as she wrote, “Broken-hearted for the brave survivors on top of more broken hearts.”

A few of her followers also expressed their disappointment over the verdict news.

One said, “I knew this would happen but I’m still crying! I feel so sick.”

Another remarked, “Infuriating.”