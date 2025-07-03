Orlando Bloom enters 'therapy era' after Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom reflects on human psychology as he deals with 'loneliness'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have recently parted ways and he is confronting some hard-hitting truths in single life.

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 2, and shared a carousel of quotes by late psychiatrist Carl Jung.

“Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself,” read one of the quotes.

The series of quotes, shared from the account Sapienkind, continued, “Every form of addiction is bad, no matter whether the narcotic be alcohol, morphine or idealism.”

“Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness.”

The quotes concluded with the final thought that “The healthy man does not torture others — generally it is the tortured who turn into torturers.” And, “We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”

The psychology-inspired posts comes on the heels of the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent split with Perry after 10 years of relationship.

In the comments, fans noted, “Preach. it's nice to sit down to think about things like this. Good for the brain,” and, “We in our therapy era.”

“Were you lonely at the Bezos wedding?” chimed in a third referring to Bloom’s first solo public appearance after breakup.