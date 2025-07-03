Rob McElhenney breaks silence on new name ‘Rob Mac’

Rob McElhenney on new name 'Rob Mac'

Rob McElhenney is setting the record straight on his recent name change after sparking plenty of online chatter, sharing a video on social media to clarify why he’s now going by Rob Mac.

“Yes, I’m shortening my name to Rob Mac—mostly a stage name, but I digress,” he said in the clip posted on X Tuesday.

“Is it kinda douchey? Sure, but the amount of time that I’ve wasted trying to get people to either say or spell my name correctly is literally days of my life. Trust me, I added it up.”

While the change might sound like a big shift, McElhenney made it clear he still values his roots.

“I want to stay connected to the family name,” he explained.

“It’s not even really our f—ing name. Not only have many generations changed the spelling. The current one was just given to my ancestor by a government official who decided that this was now the spelling.”

“It was a crazy time,” he added. “But times have changed, and most people already call me Rob Mac anyway.”

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator emphasized that his identity isn’t tied to the number of syllables in his name.

“My family knows me and loves me regardless of how many syllables I have, and that’s the only thing that I really care about.”

And in closing, he reminded fans not to make too big a deal out of it.

“There are so many things going on in the world, and this is a silly one to continue to waste your time with. Honestly, call me whatever you want.”