Kris Jenner accused of copy pasting Kim's leg in glamorous photo

Fans slam Kris Jenner's leg leaves fans shocked and confused

Kris Jenner has come under fire for an alleged 'Photoshop fail' that appeared to distort one of her legs in a recently shared sultry photo.

The 69-year-old momager, who recently showcased the results of her $100k facelift, channelled daughter Kim Kardashian's style by wearing the same Dolce & Gabbana dress and a diamond pendant necklace at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice over the weekend.

While Kris looked glamorous in the purple outfit, fans quickly took to social media to call out what they described as a glaring editing error in the images.

One viewer zoomed in on her leg and suggested it resembled a Photoshopped replica of Kim's, while another jokingly compared the limb to that of a 'skeleton Barbie.'

'I am sorry- what? This may be the worst Photoshop I've ever witnessed,' someone wrote on Reddit. 'The front leg looks like Kim's with airbrush turned up to 100 and the back one looks like a skeleton Barbie leg.

'Saw photos of her natural legs the other days-while they show her age, that's NORMAL and wasn't remotely as horrified as I was when I saw this,' they added.

The controversy comes on the heels of another viral moment involving the reality TV star.

Kris was spotted having a seemingly tense exchange with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble during the lavish wedding celebrations in Venice.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke to DailyMail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to insist on travelling alone in a water taxi, refusing to share the ride with other guests.