Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — Facebook/@khawajaAsifofficial/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that "mistrust" led to the failure of the hybrid governance system during the PTI era and added that the same system was functioning successfully under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", he described the system as one based on consensus between the political and military establishments, noting that such an arrangement ensures political stability and effective governance.

He contrasted the current model with the PTI era, saying the hybrid system failed under ex-prime minister Imran Khan due to distrust between partners.

"They never trusted each other, so it was bound to collapse," he said.

Asif added that PTI leaders are now openly divided, and their internal conflicts speak for themselves. "I don't even need to comment — their infighting is visible," he remarked.

Referring to the former prime minister's past dealings with military leadership, Asif revealed that Khan had once approached the president, proposing an extension for former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for life.

Turning to regional security, he confirmed that Pakistan has shared concrete evidence with Afghan authorities about the presence of terrorists inside Afghanistan.

"We have repeatedly asked them to act against these elements operating from their soil," he added.

On political alliances, Asif said it is entirely up to the Pakistan Peoples Party whether to join the current government or not. He nonetheless described the PDM government's past working relationship with PPP as "a good experience".

A day ago, Asif told Geo News that cooperation between the two major political parties could be fruitful for advancing the country's national agenda.

"I have been in politics for a considerable amount of time. The chances have increased substantially that if there's an arrangement between both parties in which we can work for our national agenda, then it would be something good, and I would appreciate that," he added.

While noting that he could not provide a roadmap or confirm the details of any current negotiations, the senior PML-N leader said his comments were based on political experience rather than insider knowledge.