Travis Kelce opens up about his challenging ‘SNL’ hosting

Travis Kelce has recently revealed major challenge he faced while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Speaking on latest episode of Bussin with the Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that the worst part of hosting SNL was the pre-show table read because he “can’t really read that well”.

“The writers’ rooms were fun because you’re just getting pitched ideas,” said the 35-year-old.

However, Kelce mentioned that the “table reading, for a guy that can’t really read that well, it was kind of a bad situation”.

Taylor Swift’s beau explained that he tried to get through the reading “instead of actually acting it out and giving it a voice and giving it a character and things like that”.

“I was just focused on, ‘Don’t skip this line,’” stated the NFL star.

For the unversed, Kelce hosted the 14th episode of SNL Season 48 in March 2023.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the Super Bowl champion admitted that he felt comfortable engaging with the comedy and “the silly stuff” after table read.

“There was still a sense of like, ‘I need to be a professional here,’” he continued.

Kelce pointed out that he “wants to take advantage of this, but I want to have fun doing it, but I don’t want to look like a loser doing this”.

“I want to make them respect my approach and how I’m like taking it seriously. But it was just a fun roller coaster, man,” added the singer’s boyfriend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kelce appeared in FX’s Grotesquerie. He will next be seen in the sequel of Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.