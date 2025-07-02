Jessie J provides health update amid mastectomy recovery

Jessie J on breast cancer surgery

Jessie J is staying strong and keeping fans in the loop as she continues to recover from surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, July 1, the 37-year-old singer opened up about her healing process through a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories.

“I’m good,” she shared.

She admitted “missing being an active Mum/human the most. But it’s been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad.”

Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, shares her two-year-old son, Sky, with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

As for her recovery, the Domino singer admitted that things are still a bit "uncomfortable" and “a little painful,” but reassured fans that she’s doing okay.

“I can handle that.”

She also talked about the steps she’s taking to care for herself post-op, including doing her recovery exercises and "trying to eat super clean.”

When it comes to pain relief, Jessie explained that she’s opted out of continuing pain medication.

“I have stopped,” she said. “Just not my thing. Also like to feel how it feels so I don’t overdo it.”

She added with a touch of humour to her update, joking about a small but victorious post-op milestone.

“I have now done a [washroom emoji],” she wrote, likely referring to using the bathroom, before noting she still has “my drain... Hoping it’s out by the end of the week.”

Jessie J/Instagram

Despite everything, she remains focused on the positives.

“Feeling positive and grateful,” she wrote, describing her overall mindset as she recovers.

Jessie also kindly reminded fans that if they happen to see her "a little out of it", it’s simply part of the healing process.

“It’s not personal. I don’t have what I usually have to give energy wise, understandably. I will get there. It’s a slow road. For now, I am taking it easy. Enjoying the slow vibes and staying positive.”

She shared a sweet photo of herself holding her young son and captioned it, “Soon my boy we will cuddle.”

Jessie first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, writing in a June 3 Instagram post, "highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early."