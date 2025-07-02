Keith Urban ends interview when asked about Nicole Kidman's intimate scenes

Keith Urban sparks speculation after abruptly exiting recent interview
Keith Urban reportedly walked out of an online interview after being asked about wife Nicole Kidman’s intimate on-screen scenes.
On Tuesday, July 1, the 57-year-old singer joined Australia’s Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning via Zoom, where he ended the call after a personal question was raised.
However, a source close to the development told PEOPLE, “Keith did not hang up, period. He doesn’t host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger.”
Later, the show hosts, Max Burford and Hayley Pearson, opened up about introducing a game called Wall of Truth, in which tricky and personal questions are asked to their guests.
Burford explained, “When I was coming up with something to ask you, Keith Urban, if you happen to play this game, the first thing I thought of, with your beautiful wife Nicole Kidman being on so many great movies, TV shows all the time… I watched a movie with her and Zac Efron recently, A Family Affair”.
Urban responded casually, “Oh yeah, that’s a good one.”
Burford then asked a follow-up question about how Urban feels watching Kidman’s intimate scenes with other co-stars, like Zac Efron.
Following the question, Urban was reportedly no longer on the call.
Another source told the outlet that the country star is a “very easygoing” interview subject.
A Family Affair, starring Efron, 37, and the Babygirl actress, was released in June 2024.
Reflecting on her experience working with Efron, the 58-year-old actress said, “It’s really helpful when you’re doing this sort of work together that you’ve already got a history together, because it’s easy.”
For the unversed, the Messed Up As Me hitmaker and Kidman tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.
