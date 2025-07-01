What left Justin Bieber traumatised after years in spotlight?

Justin Bieber, music icon, global star and voice of a generation, has been making headlines after getting involved in fights with paps.

Justin was spotted on his own heading out of a spa in West Hollywood on Saturday, June 30, taking some time for himself.

This comes just days after he tried to quiet down all the talk about his marriage by sharing sweet photos of Hailey and little Jack on Instagram.

The Peaches singer has been at the center of growing speculation about his marriage to fashion star Hailey.

However, Justin has been through a lot since rising to fame as a child. From working with some of the biggest names in the industry to facing intense public pressure, all of it has played a role in shaping the man he is today.

The Baby singer was once linked to music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, who is now behind bars facing serious charges, including sex trafficking. The connection and the controversy surrounding it had a noticeable impact on Justin’s journey.

Earlier, Justin shared that he had been struggling with anger issues and facing some personal battles behind the scenes, adding that he is now focusing on his mental health and is committed to working on himself.