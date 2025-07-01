Louis Partridge gives heartfelt shout out to girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo

Louis Partridge lauded his girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo with an adorable note after her electric performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

Partridge and Rodrigo first sparked dating rumours in October 2023. Since then, the couple has supported each other in their respective projects.

The Enola Holmes actor took to his Instagram, praising the Driver License crooner.

He wrote, "I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale."

In the carousel post he shared three pictures Rodrigo two featuring back-stage moments while one showed her performing on stage.

"She worked her a-- off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry [strawberry and red heart emojis]," he added.

The So American hitmaker soon replied on his post, commenting, "glastonBERRY ilysm [crying emojis]."

Reported by E! News, Rodrigo during her performance of So American at the festival, explained how Partridge inspired her to write the song.

"I wrote this next song when I was falling in love with this boy from London," she explained, "and as we were getting to know each other, we were discovering all of these cross-cultural differences."

She also alluded to the inside joke in Louis' caption, adding, "He would make fun of me for pronouncing things very American, like Glaston-berry, so I took all of our little inside jokes and I made a song on that."

Rodrigo is set to perform at Co-op Live in Manchester on July 1 as part of Guts World Tour.

Meanwhile, Partridge is soon set to appear in Enola Holmes 3 on Netflix, however its air date is yet to be announced.