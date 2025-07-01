Dwayne Johnson reveals how Jelly Roll helped him heal from painful time

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently revealed how Jelly Roll’s music impacted his mental health during his low phase.

The Moana 2 star took to Instagram on June 30 and shared a glimpse of his first ever meetup with Jelly in a brief clip.

Dwayne wrote in the caption that it was “a brotherly hug almost 10 years in the making @jellyroll615”.

The Jungle Cruise actor recalled how he got to know about Jelly back in 2017 when the wrestler turned actor was “going through a very hard thing at the time, I was struggling”.

“My mental wellness turned into my mental hellness,” said the 52-year-old.

Dwayne mentioned, “Many of you know the drill, you put on ‘the face’, show up to work, smile and get through it.”

Later, the Red Notice actor opened up that a song came on through his headphones one morning on a random shuffle playlist, Only from Jelly and it “rocked” him from the core.

“The words moved me so much that I reached out to Jelly,” continued the Hollywood star.

Dwayne explained, “I said you don’t know me and I don’t know you, but this song of yours is helping me through some stuff I’m dealing with. I just called to say thank you brother.”

“Our bond was born,” he admitted while speaking to the musician.

Dwayne also pointed out that the gift he gave Jelly when they finally met, might be “insignificant to the world, but something I just knew would mean a lot to him and he’d appreciate”.

“It’s an old, and cheap postcard of a little motel called the Alamo Plaza in south Nashville,” disclosed the Black Adam actor.

Dwayne also remembered how he got this postcard at 15 after living with a stranger in this little spot on Murfreesboro Road that has “since been torn down and no longer there”.

“Downtown Bruno was that stranger’s name and to this day, he’s one of my best and most special friends… Just like Jelly,” he admitted.

In the end, the Jumanji actor added, “We all get sliced up by life, but it’s amazing to see what kind of blessings and people that God and the universe will put in our lives to help us heal through our pain.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne also gave a shout-out to Craig Morgan who he “was listening to” in his car as he was coming to meet Jelly.