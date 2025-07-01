Gracie Abrams takes major step in relationship with Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams had a memorable time at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

The That’s So True crooner along with delivering mesmerising performance and surprising fans with a rendition of an unreleased song, shared some sweet moments with her friends and boyfriend, Paul Mescal.

The Grammy nominee for the first since the couple was romantically linked since June 2024, confirmed the relationship on Instagram.

Gracie re-shared a couple of fun moments on her IG story from the event.

One of the most viral clips shared by the Close To You singer showed her sitting on the Gladiator II star’s shoulders during Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of The Cure’s iconic hit Friday I’m In Love on Sunday night, alongside the band’s frontman Robert Smith.

In a few other re-shares, she added posts from Paul’s sister Nell Mescal. One featured Gracie and Nell running hand-in-hand captioned "crying and stuff." Meanwhile another one showed Paul running across the venue, with heart and in awe emojis

She also posted Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul’s Normal People co-star, hanging out with her and few other friends, captioned, "tears tears tears."

I Love You, I’m Sorry added few other re-shares from friends, marking the end of unforgettable day.

The outing came two months after the couple attended the Cannes Film Festival for Paul’s The History of Sound premiere. Although they weren't photographed together, the pair both wore all-black ensembles.