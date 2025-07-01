Adrienne Maloof, Cynthia Bailey kids contacted by Bravo for ‘Next Gen LA’ series

Adrienne Maloof, Cynthia Bailey about kids on ‘Next Gen LA’ series

Bravo’s Next Gen series may soon be expanding to Los Angeles, and a few familiar faces could be joining the cast, this time, as the children of Real Housewives stars step into the spotlight.

During the June 26 episode of Jeff Lewis Live, Adrienne Maloof revealed that her sons Gavin, 22, and twins Colin and Christian, both 19, are being considered for the potential spin-off Next Gen LA.

Maloof, 63, who shares her sons with ex-husband Paul Nassif, made it clear that the decision will ultimately be theirs.

“Now they’re coming to us to want to do this show, that show about the next generation like my kids,” Maloof said. “It’s up to them” whether they want to be involved.

Cynthia Bailey also chimed in with news of her own.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that her daughter Noelle, 25—whom she shares with actor Leon Robinson, has also been approached about appearing on the new Bravo series.

“I don’t know what Noelle wants to do yet. It’s totally her decision,” Bailey explained. “It’s her choice. She’s been watching it. I’ve just been like, ‘Keep watching it and see how you feel about it.’”

Host Jeff Lewis then asked the two if the original Next Gen NYC series was doing well, to which Bailey replied that she has been “enjoying” watching it.

While Next Gen LA hasn’t officially been confirmed by Bravo, the idea seems to be gaining traction.

Meanwhile, fans are currently tuning into Next Gen NYC, which features the children of Real Housewives stars navigating life in New York City.

The current cast includes Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour.