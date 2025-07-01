Orlando Bloom hints at ‘a new beginning’ after Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom after Katy Perry breakup: 'Each day is a new beginning'

Orlando Bloom seems to be embracing a new chapter in life following his split from Katy Perry. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a series of messages about new beginnings and facing fear with courage.

Though he didn’t mention the breakup directly, the timing of the posts comes shortly after the end of his nine-year relationship with the pop star.

In one post, Bloom, 48, quoted Buddha, writing, “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.”

He followed it with another quote, this time from Japanese author Daisaku Ikeda, “The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next.”

While Bloom didn’t provide full context, his solo appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, over the weekend added to speculation about the state of his personal life.

Orlando Bloom/Instagram Stories

Sources told Page Six that Bloom was “partying hard” during the celebration and even got “sweaty” on the dance floor.

According to TMZ, Bloom was also seen spending time with close friend Leonardo DiCaprio, and the two were spotted enjoying a post-wedding gathering alongside the Kardashian family and Sydney Sweeney.

The next day, Bloom and Sweeney, 27, were photographed walking through Venice with Tom Brady.

The Lord of the Rings star and Perry share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. News of their breakup surfaced just days before Bloom attended the Bezos-Sánchez wedding alone.

Though neither has publicly commented on the split, a source previously told Page Six, “It’s over,” suggesting the breakup had been in the works for some time.

Now, with his latest social media posts reflecting a mindset of personal growth and resilience, Bloom appears to be moving forward, one step at a time.