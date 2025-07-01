ASAP Rocky hints at gender of baby number three with pregnant Rihanna

The longtime couple are already parents to sons RZA, 3, and Riot, nearly 2

Looks like A$AP Rocky may have spilled the beans about baby No. 3.

While supporting Rihanna at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on June 28, the rapper appeared to hint that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

When Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier asked, “Is that the girl you've been waiting for?” Rocky responded with a grin, “It is, man, it is.”

He then held up a Smurfette toy — the character voiced by Rihanna in the upcoming animated film — and said, “Right here, right here,” seemingly redirecting the comment.

Frazier pushed back with a laugh, “You know what I’m asking!” but Rocky stayed coy.

Rihanna stunned on the red carpet in a custom Chanel look that showed off her baby bump. The premiere comes ahead of the film’s release on July 18.

The couple revealed they were expecting again during the 2025 Met Gala. They’re already parents to two sons: RZA, 3, and Riot, who is nearly 2. So if Rocky’s slip was real, a baby girl would mark the family’s first daughter.