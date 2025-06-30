Lewis Capaldi makes exciting announcement after two-years of hiatus

Niall Horan praises best friend on his return after two years

Sottish singer Lewis Capaldi has finally made his comeback after two years of break.

The Pointless hitmaker made a surprising appearance at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival on June 27, leaving fans flabbergasted.

Capaldi last performed at the same stage in 2023 where he struggled with the Tourette syndrome symptoms.

Earlier today, the 28-year-old singer took it to his social media handle to announce his comeback tour in Ireland and UK, which he will kickstart in September 2025.

Taking it to Instagram, Lewis wrote, “About time I got back to work… hope to see you out there.”

At the event, the Bruises vocalist addressed the crowd before beginning his performance.

"It's so good to be back. I'm not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.

"But it's just amazing to be here with you all, and I can't thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me”, he told the crowd.

Capaldi performed a 35-minute set on the stage of Glastonbury festival. He also introduced his new song Survive during the gig.