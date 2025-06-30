Gracie Abrams surprises crowd with unreleased song at Glastonbury

Gracie Abrams thrilled her fans with an unexpected rendition of her unreleased track, the title of the song yet to be released.

According to a media website, soapcentral.com, two weeks ago, she had uploaded a 15 second teaser on her Instagram.

At that time, she did not disclosed the additional details about her new song, but she teased that her project was in works.

The song seemed to discuss the themes of regrets and companionship, as the chorus of the song won fans’ heart. The fans are now calling it Out of Nowhere on social media.

During her set, Abrams also delivered a captivating performance of her hit songs such as Risk, Blowing Smoke, 21, I Love You, I’m Sorry, Where do we go now?, I Told You Things, Death Wish, Normal Things, Let It Happen, Just Like Heaven (cover),Free Now, Close To You and That’s So True.

Following Abrams's stellar performance, rapper Busta Rhymes teamed up with Loyle Carner to close out the evening on The Other Stage. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette, Biffy Clyro, and The 1975 kept the crowd energized on the Pyramid Stage.