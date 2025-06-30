Taylor Swift sparks theories about stepping back into spotlight

Taylor Swift fans think there is a reason behind popstar’s frequent public appearances

Taylor Swift has once again evoked a lot of buzz around her latest move.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has shifted her plans from being a private homebody in the beginning of the year to stepping back into the spotlight.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s fans seem to think that her decision to come back into the public eye is a deliberate and calculated move.

A Swiftie, The Swiftologist, shared a video on TikTok, explaining the rising theories about the recent frequent appearances of the Grammy winner.

The fan gushed about the recently released candid shots of Swift and her beau Travis Kelce heading out for dinner date in New York City, and hinted at an announcement for new music.

“I’m not saying that I know something, but I think that we should all stay tuned…for new music,” theorised the superfan.

Swifties flocked to the comments and expressed their agreement with the theory, with one writing, “there HAS been a lot of movement recently, I feel like we’ll at least get an anouncement soon and maybe new music next year?”

Another exclaimed, “TS12 IS COMING SOON.”

A third chimed in, “ngl i’m very excited for travis the muse, he’s just so different from a lot of the muses before.”

Meanwhile another fan asked, “could she be soft launching her bridal era?”

Swift might be dropping Easter Eggs but there has been no official announcement yet. However, with her masters now under her ownership, the Eras Tour performer might be focusing on new music.