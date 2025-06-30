'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp warns fans about season finale

Noah Schnapp, rising star who is best known for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, couldn’t hold back his emotions as the final chapter of the fiction show came to a close.

Noah shared that he couldn’t stop crying when they filmed the final scenes of the Netflix show, sharing it was an emotional day he’ll never forget.

The actor told E! News about the final season: "It's beyond anything we've done yet. It's so big and so intimate and so heartfelt and probably the most emotional work we've done.

"Prepare for tears."

He opened up about the emotional moment while talking about working with his co-stars like Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown.

He said, "The first day on set felt like any other thing, but the last day on set was really the craziest.

"I'll never forget that day. It was very sad and perfect."

Then he was asked about who is the most emotional person on the set, to which he replied: "Probably me. I'm just so sensitive.

"I mean, everyone was crying. We all love each other, so it's hard to part ways."

However, Finn Wolfhard, who is best known for his role as Mike Wheler in Stranger Things, earlier said that he was in a state of "shock" after they wrapped up the show.