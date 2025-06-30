Rob McElhenney files to change name because of fans

Rob McElhenney files to change name

Rob McElhenney is officially making things easier, starting with his name. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator has filed to legally change his name to Rob Mac, PEOPLE confirms.

The move follows his recent comments about how often people struggle to pronounce his last name.

Entertainment Weekly reported that going forward, he’ll be credited as Rob Mac in future projects. According to TMZ, he signed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 26.

Though the legal change is new, the 48-year-old actor has already been using the shorter version of his name. FX’s official mentions for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where he serves as executive producer, writer, and plays the fan-favorite character Mac, have started crediting him as Rob Mac.

In a May interview with Variety, which he gave alongside his wife and Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson, McElhenney explained why the change made sense as his work reaches a global audience.

“As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” he said, referring to his production company, More Better Industries, and its growing international footprint.

He also shared that his family history played a part in the decision.

McElhenney said that some relatives had already modified the surname in the past, and after bringing it up at a recent family gathering, several agreed they were ready for the update too. As for his kids and Olson, he added that they’re still getting used to it.