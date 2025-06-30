How Billy Joel’s romance with Elle ended in unexpected way

Billy Joel’s love life took an unexpected turn back in the early 1980s when he was still dating Australian supermodel Elle MacPherson.

Billy and Christie Brinkley, who is an American supermodel, met in 1983 and two years later, they got married and had their daughter Alexa Ray. But Christie once said their relationship almost didn’t start because something got in the way.

She opened up to Stellar Magazine: “We were at his apartment and he said, ‘I'm going to call Elle because I've been out with her a couple of times and I want to let her know that now I want to be exclusive with you.’”

The iconic singer and songwriter called it quits with the supermodel before things got serious with Christie.

He and the American supermodel got married later but their marriage came to an end in 1994 after nearly a decade.

They didn’t let the breakup ruin everything. Christie said the family is now rallying around Billy as he deals with a rare brain issue called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which happens when fluid builds up inside the brain.

She said: “Alexa just had a long conversation with him and she said he sounded good. We're all just cheering him on.”

However, Christie earlier opened up about how Billy's addiction ruined their relationship, saying: "If there wasn't that issue, I do think that we were probably really soulmates."