Beyoncé's show in Houston takes dramatic turn after car prop malfunction

Beyoncé encounters 'shocking' technical malfunction at recent 'Cowboy Carter' show

Beyoncé recently experienced a “shocking” technical malfunction during her Cowboy Carter shows in Houston.

The 43-year-old singer took the internet by storm after a suspended car prop tilted above the audience at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Saturday, June 28.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, the Single Ladies hitmaker is seen sitting on the top of a red convertible suspended in the mid-air.

Additionally, Beyoncé is wearing a harness as the car begins to tilt, prompting her to grab one of the support cables.

She also pauses her performance of 16 carriages, saying, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,”.

After the vehicle landed safely, the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM artist expressed gratitude to the crowd, saying, “Thank y’all for your patience.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and flooded the internet with concerned comments.

One wrote, “Omg she scared me.”

Another fan, reflecting on one of Beyoncé’s iconic lines from her I Am World Tour, added, “So glad she’s safe and nothing happened!! SOMEBODY GETTING FIRREDDDD.”

This performance marked the American singer’s first of two shows in her hometown of Houston, following a successful run across the UK and Europe.

For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter Tour will conclude on Saturday, July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.