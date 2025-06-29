Dua Lipa takes break from Radical Optimism tour for important task

Dua Lipa headed off swiftly from her last concert during the Radical Optimism tour to attend a special occasion.

After her Dublin performance on Friday, June 27, the Levitating star took time to celebrate her mother’s 53rd birthday on Saturday, June 28.

Taking over her official Instagram grid, the three-time Grammy winner posted a carousel dedicated to her mother Anesa Lipa with a sweet caption which read, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mama."

Accompanied by a red heart emoji, the One Kiss songstress tagged the birthday girl and added, "the life of the party (up dancing til 4am most nights) and the voice of reason ~ somehow both can exist at the same time ~ love you love you."

The montage of pictures and video featured highlights from the birthday bash, adorable snapshots of the mother-daughter duo through the years, and a few throwback photos of Dua’s mother from her younger days.

Dua, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, marked her beloved mom’s milestone birthday as she enjoyed a brief break from her electrifying tour.

After wrapping up her shows in Dublin, the 29-year-old Albanian singer will resume her tour in Toronto, Canada, on September 1st and 2nd, 2025, at the Scotiabank Arena.