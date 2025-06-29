Ginny and Georgia's wild success took Scott Porter by surprise

Scott Porter recently shared how the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia became much more popular than anyone, including himself, expected.

The 54-year-old star played Mayor Paul Randolph on Netflix since 2021 and never expected the show to skyrocket in popularity.

When he was asked about the show's long-term future, Scott told Us Weekly: "Our creator, Sarah [Lampert], is an infinite well of stories. I’m sure we could spin this thing for an awful long time.

"And it’s up to Netflix on whether or not we continue on. But, let me just say to our viewers, thank you so much for tuning in over these first three seasons. We never expected the show to be a hit the way that it is — and it’s all because of you all. So thank you."

The story centers on a young mother trying to escape her past, and it’s already coming back for a fourth season. Scott says he’s still having a great time being part of it.

He shared: "I trust [the writers]. They are mapping out a show that’s unlike anything I’ve ever been on before. The twists, the turns, the cliffhangers and it works.

"So these scenes, my No. 1 word for this season and for me filling the shoes of Paul is ‘intimidating.’ I was intimidated with some of the stuff they presented me with and I wasn’t sure if I could keep up with our two leads who were so incredible.

"When they’re asking Paul to reach these emotional depths, falling apart in front of our eyes and letting a little bit of his inner darkness out, I was intimidated."

However, Scott also shared what he’d like to see happen with his character in the upcoming fourth season.