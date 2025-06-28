Katy Perry appears unbothered as Orlando Bloom sparks new romance

Katy Perry made it clear that she is unfazed by the potential women emerging as suitors for her ex, Orlando Bloom, following their recent split.

Amid headlines confirming the couple’s breakup after nearly a decade-long relationship, during which they welcomed their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, the Roar singer showed the world she’s enjoying life.

On Friday, June 27, the Fireworks hitmaker posted a carousel from her getaway to Rottnest Island, Western Australia.

"Mood: quokka," Perry, who braved the chilly weather in black tights and a puffer jacket, captioned the montage series of photos and videos.

Among others, one clip captured the newly single pop star’s upbeat persona as she danced on the beach alongside a flock of seagulls.

From selfies with the macropod and her entourage to pictures of her daughter steering a boat and playing cards with friends, the mother of one seemed in high spirits in the wake of a resurfaced video from April that showed sobbing on stage.

The video began circulating after Bloom, 48, was seen sharing hugs and kisses with Kim Kardashian at Jeff Bezos' wedding. In addition to raising eyebrows with his interaction with Kim, the Pirates of the Carribean star was seen cosying up to someone new while enjoying Venice, Italy.

The mystery woman was later identified as Jamie Mizrahi. While the Lord of the Rings actor made his debut as a newly single man at Bezos’ wedding, Jennifer Aniston has also emerged as a secret suitor.

"She’d never make a move while things are still in limbo with Katy, but if Bloom becomes available, of course, she’d jump at the chance," a source close to the Friends star revealed, adding that Aniston is harboring a secret crush on her longtime friend.

However, Bloom's dating life doesn’t seem to be a concern for Perry at the moment, as she enjoys her time away from the drama, surrounded by her loved ones.