Niall Horan can’t be any prouder of best friend Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi's old pal Niall Horan reacts to former's comeback

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan has been the closest acquaintance of Sottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

The 28-year-old singer has just marked his comeback at the Glastonbury Festival, leaving fans shocked.

Capaldi made his last appearance at the same stage in 2023, where he struggled with the symptoms of Tourette syndrome.

Old pal, Horan feels proud of his friend on making such a cool return.

Taking it to Instagram, the Slow Hands hitmaker shared Lewis latest released song Survive on his story along with a sweet message.

“Incredible moment @glastofest yesterday. Proud of you me ole pal”, wrote the 31-year-old singer.

Bruises singer, before starting his performance, addressed the fans at Glastonbury saying, "It's so good to be back. I'm not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.”

He continued, "But it's just amazing to be here with you all, and I can't thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me.”

Capaldi said performing “second time on this stage is a charm.”

Work wise, Niall has also unveiled that he has started working on his fourth studio album following "The Show."