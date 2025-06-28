Lewis Capaldi marks his 'surprise' comeback at 2025 Glastonbury festival

Lewis Capaldi struggled with Tourette syndrome during his last performance in 2023

Lewis Capaldi left his fans stunned by making a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The Scottish singer went on a hiatus shortly after performing his gig at the same stage in 2023, where he struggled with the Tourette syndrome symptoms during the performance.

While stepping onto the stage, Lewis told the crowd, “I’m back, baby”, as he performed an astonishing act at the event.

Before starting his performance, the 28-year-old vocalist addressed the fans at Glastonbury saying, "It's so good to be back. I'm not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I think I will probably start crying.”

He continued, "But it's just amazing to be here with you all, and I can't thank you all enough for coming out and coming and seeing me.

Capaldi said performing “second time on this stage is charm.”

"It's just a short set today, but I just wanted to come and kind of finish what I couldn't finish the first time round”, Forget Me hitmaker added.

Ahead of his big comeback at the festival, Lewis also released a song named Survive.