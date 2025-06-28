Matty Healy's witty banter steals the show at Glastonbury

The 1975 kicked off the Glastonbury Festival headline sets on Friday night, delivering a captivating performance to a crowd of over 100,000 fans.

Matty Healy, the band's charismatic lead singer, was his usual self, effortlessly commanding the stage with his wit and charm.

As the band launched into their hour-and-a-half set, Healy joked about feeling nervous despite being a rockstar. "I know I'm meant to be a rockstar, but this is really scary and I'm really nervous," he admitted, poking fun at himself and others.

He also playfully claimed, "I probably am the best songwriter of my generation," before candidly confessing, "It's the first time in my life I don't know what to say."

The 1975's set was billed as apolitical, with Healy stating that viewers at home might be "disappointed" by the lack of politics in the show. "I want you to know it's a conscious decision... We don't want our legacy to be politics; we want our [message] to be love and friendship."

However, the band quickly contradicted this stance by displaying provocative images during their performance of "Love It If We Made It," including clips of KKK rituals, Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein, and the war in Gaza.

The 1975 is the first of three headlining acts at Glastonbury this year, followed by Neil Young on Saturday and Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday.

The festival, which runs until June 29, has attracted a massive audience with its diverse lineup of artists. With over 3,972 performers across 120 stages, Glastonbury promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers