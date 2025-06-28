A$AP Rocky gets support by Rihanna, son Riot at Paris Fashion Week runway show

Rihanna and son Riot attend A$AP Rocky's AWGE fashion show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Rihanna looked radiant and happy as she stepped out with her baby boy, Riot Rose, to support A$AP Rocky at his AWGE fashion show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday.

The singer, who is currently expecting her third child with the rapper, was seen making her way to her seat, holding her 10-month-old son on her hip, Page Six reports.

Cameras captured the sweet moment as she smiled warmly at Riot, who later sat comfortably in her lap in the front row.

The 37-year-old business mogul and music icon turned heads with her unique style. She wore a colorful button-up shirt featuring mismatched patterns—a bold red long sleeve on one side and a blue striped panel down the center.

The top had a relaxed, oversized fit and was mostly left unbuttoned, giving off a casual yet chic vibe. Rihanna paired it with a navy blue tennis skirt, tall gray socks, and white lacy slingback heels.

She carried a yellow tote bag and added gold jewelry to complete her look. Her hair was styled in soft, loose curls, and she opted for a light, fresh makeup look that highlighted her natural glow.

Little Riot Rose brought his own charm to the event.

Dressed in a black moto jacket featuring a colorful Harley Davidson patch over a white shirt and purple joggers, the baby boy looked effortlessly cool. His look was rounded off with tiny baby Vans sneakers, tall white socks, and his hair braided neatly.

In a sweet moment captured on video, Riot gave a quick wave to the flashing cameras before turning his head away from the bright lights.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to their first son, RZA, who was born in May 2022.