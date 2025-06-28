Lauren Sánchez changes social media bio after marriage to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos married

Lauren Sánchez has quietly confirmed her marriage to Jeff Bezos with a small but meaningful update on Instagram. On Friday, June 27, the Emmy-winning journalist updated her bio to read “Lauren Sánchez Bezos,” making it clear she and the Amazon founder are now officially husband and wife.

The update came shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple tied the knot in Venice, Italy, on the same day.

Their wedding ceremony took place on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore, where they were joined by a long list of high-profile guests.

Among the star-studded crowd were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Tom Brady.

laurensanchezbezos/Instagram

Their wedding festivities stretched across multiple days in Venice. Things kicked off with an elegant welcome party on Thursday, June 26, held in a private cloister next to the Madonna dell'Orto church.

On the day of the wedding, Jeff and Lauren were seen leaving the Aman Hotel separately as they headed to the ceremony.

Lauren embraced vintage bridal style in a white jacket and skirt combo, topping off the look with oversized sunglasses and a silk scarf tied under her chin. Jeff opted for a classic black tuxedo, complete with aviator shades, giving off a sharp, polished look.

Their romantic celebration marks a significant milestone in a relationship that’s been growing steadily over the years.

The public first learned about their romance in early 2019. While the exact start of their relationship remains unclear, insiders had told PEOPLE that Jeff and Lauren began working together on different projects and, over time, their professional partnership turned into something more.

In May 2023, the couple’s engagement was confirmed.

At the time, a source close to them said, “They’re on cloud nine… so happy and madly in love.” The insider added that Sánchez kept “playing with it and looking at it,” referring to her engagement ring.

Now, with a subtle Instagram bio update and a glamorous ceremony behind them, Jeff and Lauren are officially married—marking the next chapter in their love story.