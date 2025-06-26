Lewis Capaldi makes long-awaited comeback with new music

Lewis Capaldi is reportedly set to release a new single and make his big stage return at Glastonbury, two years after he broke down during mid-performance at the festival.

Following his emotional breakdown earlier, the Before You Go singer decided to take time off and focus on his mental and physical health to "adjust to the impact" of his Tourette's diagnosis.

In June, the Mail on Sunday revealed that Lewis was set to return to the spotlight with a performance at this year’s festival, in the "secret slot" on Friday at the Pyramid Stage after Alanis Morrisette.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed: "Lewis took a decent chunk of time away and now he’s ready for his fans to hear what he has been working on."

"Tomorrow is a huge day for him. He will be releasing a brand new single and it is his Pyramid Stage performance. He is in a great place and feels ready to come back into the spotlight," they told outlet.

Capaldi’s musical return follows two chart-topping albums: the 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent and Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent from 2023.